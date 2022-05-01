Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 469,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 522.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBLCF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $91.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

