Locafy Limited’s (NASDAQ:LCFY) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 4th

Locafy’s (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Locafy had issued 1,454,546 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,007,275 based on an initial share price of $4.13. During Locafy’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Locafy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 233,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,978. Locafy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

