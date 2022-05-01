Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LZAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

LZAGY opened at $58.84 on Friday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

