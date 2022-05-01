LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.07 Million

Analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to post $97.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.63 million and the highest is $97.50 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $408.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.51 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $435.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.22 million to $445.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

LYTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.19 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $191.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.