Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Up 38.9% in April

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of LVLU traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 202,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

