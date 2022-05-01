Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 113,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.