Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

LUMO stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

