Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

