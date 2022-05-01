Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
LYFT stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.