Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Short Interest Update

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of MYNZ traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.44. 18,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

