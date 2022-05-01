Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Financial Comparison

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 23.07% N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp -0.87% -0.24% -0.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 4.05 $16.14 million $1.01 15.76 Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.90 -$90,000.00 ($0.04) -402.00

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp (Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Malvern Bancorp (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. The company also provides loans, such as commercial construction and real estate loans, consumer loans, unsecured overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit; residential mortgages; and one- to four-family first mortgage loans, as well as investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. In addition, it offers life and health insurance, long term care, automobile, homeowners, and liability insurance services. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.