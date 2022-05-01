Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,100 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 3,569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Man Wah has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

