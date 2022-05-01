Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MAKSY stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.