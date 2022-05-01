Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.54 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

