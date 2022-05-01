Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Marubeni alerts:

MARUY traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marubeni ( OTCMKTS:MARUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marubeni will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.