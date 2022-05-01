Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 46.7% in April

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $5.29 on Friday, reaching $112.97. 917,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,384. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average of $221.18. Masimo has a one year low of $112.81 and a one year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

