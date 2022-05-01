Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Up 46.7% in April

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.97. 917,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.81 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

