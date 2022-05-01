McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MCRAA stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.51. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

