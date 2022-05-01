MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MTAC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 4,104.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

