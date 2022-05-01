Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,200 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the March 31st total of 1,580,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,635,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meituan from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of MPNGF traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,575. Meituan has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. The company operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. Its business comprises catering, on-demand delivery, car-hailing, bikesharing, hotel and travel booking, movie ticketing, and other entertainment and lifestyle service categories in China.

