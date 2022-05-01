Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Update

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MEAC remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

