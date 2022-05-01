Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.53 million and the lowest is $3.33 million. Merus posted sales of $8.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $36.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Merus has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 104.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

