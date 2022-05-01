Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Up 46.7% in April

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 988,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
