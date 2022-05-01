MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
