Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 44.6% in April

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 884,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 32,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

