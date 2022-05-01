MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 176,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MNSO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.01. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

