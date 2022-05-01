Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Mission Advancement stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 35,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,539. Mission Advancement has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Mission Advancement in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Mission Advancement by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

