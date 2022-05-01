Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mission Advancement by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 246,543 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

MACC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Mission Advancement has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.