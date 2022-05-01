Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mistras Group.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MG stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.14 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mistras Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mistras Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mistras Group (Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.