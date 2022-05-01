Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,900 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 990,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 827.2 days.

MIELF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

