Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 125,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,495. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.
