Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIELY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 125,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,495. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

