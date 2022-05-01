Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $4.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $14.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $16.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $21,316,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $10.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.06. 2,604,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,566. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.79.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

