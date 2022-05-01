MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. 11,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MonotaRO has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.21.

MonotaRO ( OTCMKTS:MONOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $451.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

