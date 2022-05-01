Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 384,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,720. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

