Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,623,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,425,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $3,569,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,216 shares of company stock valued at $53,567,106. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 27.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 23.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 21.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $253.23 on Friday. Morningstar has a one year low of $229.33 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.82 and its 200 day moving average is $295.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

