MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in April

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTN Group stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

