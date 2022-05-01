Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $453,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.