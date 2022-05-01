Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($295.70) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

MURGY opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

