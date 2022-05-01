Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MYCOF opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Mydecine Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.20.

Get Mydecine Innovations Group alerts:

About Mydecine Innovations Group (Get Rating)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotech and life sciences company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for treating mental health problems. It develops therapies for veterans, emergency medical service providers, post-traumatic stress disorder, and frontline workers, as well as provides digital health platform and therapeutics; and mental health solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.