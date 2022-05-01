Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $154.62 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.24.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.