NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Up 55.1% in April

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

OTCMKTS NNXPF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

