Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Up 52.0% in April

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NOAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 77,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,452 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 689,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

