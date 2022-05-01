NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Critical Survey

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoMagic and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A ON Semiconductor 1 6 16 1 2.71

ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $67.31, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Given ON Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ON Semiconductor $6.74 billion 3.36 $1.01 billion $2.28 22.86

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Risk & Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A ON Semiconductor 14.98% 31.73% 14.36%

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoMagic Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

