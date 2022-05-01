New Concept Energy (GBR) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare New Concept Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for New Concept Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2222 10959 15749 621 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.58%. Given New Concept Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.15% 0.67% 6.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 120.06 New Concept Energy Competitors $9.49 billion $567.39 million -3.12

New Concept Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

New Concept Energy competitors beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

