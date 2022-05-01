New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EDU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,220,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,671. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

