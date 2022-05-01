Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:NEGG opened at $6.42 on Friday. Newegg Commerce has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $3,682,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 91.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

