Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 597.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nexans from €81.00 ($87.10) to €83.00 ($89.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf cut Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nexans from €92.00 ($98.92) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $81.05 on Friday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $80.35 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

