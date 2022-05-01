Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NXFNF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.12) to GBX 1,600 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock remained flat at $$15.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

