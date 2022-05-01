NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.