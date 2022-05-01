Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,903 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NIO opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. NIO has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

