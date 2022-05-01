Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NNUP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

