Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NNUP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)
